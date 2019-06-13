Author Margaret Wise Brown is best known for her classics, “The Runaway Bunny (1942) and “Goodnight Moon,” (1947), both illustrated by Clement Hurd. Now, thanks to award-winning author Mac Barnett, a stellar new book is available that honors this unique woman’s life, “The Important Thing About Margaret Wise Brown,” a creative story with lovely, soft illustrations by Sarah Jacoby.
The book begins in signature Barnett style, delivering what we’ve come to expect from this talented, off the wall writer:
“Margaret Wise Brown lived for 42 years. This book is 42 pages long. You can’t fit somebody’s life into 42 pages, so I am just going to tell you some important things.”
Authors are people, Barnett writes, “They are born and they die. They make jokes and mistakes…They go to the supermarket and buy tomatoes which they keep in the bottom drawers of their refrigerators…
With spare text Barnett adds details about Brown, her birth date, hair color, dog’s name and whom she loved.
As a child, Brown had a menagerie of dogs, squirrels, fish, guinea pigs, a “wild robin and thirty-six rabbits.” An unusual happening occurred with one of her rabbits, which Barnett warns may be off-putting for young readers, but “it happened.”
“People thought Margaret Wise Brown was strange, and they thought her books were strange too,” Barnett writes. With monies from her first book she bought every flower from a flower cart, decorated her home with the blossoms and invited friends in for a party.
Margaret Wise Brown also held her ground—when a librarian at the New York Public Library didn’t approve of her books—thought they were “truck,” and didn’t include them in the library’s collection, a long-standing feud culminated with Brown and her editor having a tea party on the library steps. They were put out at not being invited to a party at the library for writers and illustrators; guests had to walk around them to get into the library.
Brown’s contribution to the world of children’s literature is inspiring—more than 100 books—and Barnett has gifted us with a picture book about her that’s wholly original and informative.
Though this book is suggested for readers 4-8, it would be most appropriate for ages 8 and older.