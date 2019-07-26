“The Ghost Clause,” by Norman Howard, offers a truly unique take on events told from the perspective of Simon, a ghost residing in his own Vermont house following his unexpected death from a heart attack in his 40s.
The first chapter “Motion in Library,” refers to the message sent by the new owner’s burglar alarm that goes off for no reason on a regular basis. Only the cat can sense Simon’s presence. A writer in his living days, Simon spends much of his time in the library rereading books left on the shelf by his wife.
Simon is the narrator of the novel which is both a love story and a mystery. With his distinctive ability to travel around the grounds and throughout the house, Simon can observe dispassionately the interactions between the new owners, Zachary, and his wife, Muriel. He is privy to the notes Zachary takes while investigating the disappearance of a local child. He can observe and hear exchanges with visitors, including his own wife, who befriends the couple. He even watched guests at his own memorial and listened to the sweet eulogy.
Upon selling the house to the young couple, Lorca, Simon’s wife, points out the “ghost clause” from the original title. This clause states that she has to buy back the house if a malevolent ghost haunts the place. Good ghosts, even mischievous ones, are allowed. Neither Lorca or Simon or any other previous tenants had any ghost problems, to their knowledge.
As Simon reflects on the interchanges between the couple, he ruminates on his love for Lorca and tells the story of their marriage. We learn about the warm way they connect and their heartbreaking struggles during their 15 years together.
“The Ghost Clause” is very cleverly written, is often humorous, but at its core is a touching love story between couples, parents, and their children. I found it just delightful, unusual, and filled with a premise that would be wonderful, if only it could be true.