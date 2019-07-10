Charles Jenkins has a big problem. His wife is expecting a new baby and his security consulting firm is struggling to make payroll. He’s worried about his growing family’s financial solvency. Then Carl Emerson, his former CIA boss, shows up with a new mission that could solve Jenkins’ financial problem. Jenkins hasn’t seen Emerson in decades. He quit working for the CIA a long time ago. Needing money, he takes Emerson’s job, reactivates as an agent, and goes to Russia on a new assignment.
This is the setup for Robert Dugoni’s thrilling and all-too-plausible novel, “The Eighth Sister.” The first two-thirds Dugoni leads us through a spy adventure, highlighted by a long game of cat and mouse as Jenkins eludes Russian intelligence. The last third of the novel is a legal procedural thriller, with Jenkins duelling the U.S. government in court. Dugoni is at home in both forms, crafting a thrilling novel best read in big gulps.
“The Seven Sisters” refers to seven covert U.S. agents who have been working in Russia for decades. When the Seven Sisters start turning up dead, the CIA turns to Jenkins for help. His job is to make contact with the Eighth Sister, the person who is killing the seven sisters, by claiming to have the names of the remaining sisters. Once Jenkins learns the eighth sister’s identity, his mission is over.
This is a spy novel, so all is not what it seems. Soon, everything that Jenkins thinks he knows is called into question, and his life is in danger. Jenkins finds himself on the run, in Russia, with a dogged and intuitive Russian intelligence officer on his tail.
Jenkins is a good man—an easy hero to root for. He’s a family man and an entrepreneur with a strong ethical compass. He’s up against a formidable antagonist—the Russian intelligence agent, Federov. Complicating matters is that Jenkins is a large, African American man who stands out in a crowd. The action propels Jenkins on a scary escape through Russia, Turkey and Greece.
Dugoni is a solid writer, and his sentences always serve the story. He builds suspense slowly, through character and circumstance. He creates a plausible storyline and keeps the details realistic so that everything feels real.
“The Eighth Sister” is a marvellous read that begs for a sequel. There is more story to tell.