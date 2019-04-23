“The Day That Went Missing: A Family’s Story,” by Richard Beard, is a memoir describing a life lived after a younger brother’s death, but really it is so much more. The memoir is a look at how we all try to sweep the unpleasant occurrences in our lives under the rug and attempt to live unaffected.
At age 11, Richard was playing in the waves with Nicky, his 9-year-old younger brother, when Richard noticed they were pushing the boundaries into deeper and deeper water. Richard managed to struggle back to shore, but Nicky drowned in the ocean that warm summer day in 1978.
This was a difficult read for me, maybe because it was true, because of the constant return to the unpleasant event, or maybe because I fall into the “sweep it under the rug and forget” category.
Richard lived with guilt over the loss of his brother and that guilt affected all of his relationships from that day forward. There is healing in storytelling and I hope that Richard found some comfort in telling his story. We could all benefit from exploring our own past, as Richard had to explore his for this book. It’s is a reminder of how short life is, how quickly our lives can change, and how we should live each day in the best way we can.