Set in Victorian era London, Tim Mason’s “The Darwin Affair” is a fantastic and original historical thriller. In fact, this one of the best thrillers I’ve read in years.
It starts with an assassination attempt upon Queen Victoria in 1860. Chief Inspector Charles Field is distracted by young Stevie Patchen, a known pickpocket, which leaves an opening for an attempt on the Queen’s life. After Patchen’s throat is cut, Field suspects that Patchen was a diversion. He quickly realizes that something larger is afoot but he can’t get his superiors to see the conspiracy, which somehow involves Charles Darwin’s “Origin of Species.”
From there Tim Mason takes us on a delightful and dark tour of Victorian era London as he unwinds his densely-plotted thriller. Tim Mason’s wry and elegant prose drives the plot forward and builds the atmosphere. It’s just flat out fun to read. His research convinces you the story is taking place in the dirt and debris of Victorian London.
Mason juggles a huge cast of characters, but two stand out in particular. Chief Detective Charles Field is the policeman upon whom Charles Dickens based the skillful police Detective Bucket in “Bleak House.” Detective Bucket is a well-known literary character in Victorian London. And it is well known that Field was Bucket’s model, which is a mixed blessing for Field. But it is a great benefit to the reader, as Mason plays with this concept throughout the novel.
The villain is never in doubt. We know from the beginning that the madman known as the Chorister is central to a conspiracy involving a great many people upset with the publicity generated by Charles Darwin’s new theories. But there are many revelations that await discovering.
Adding to the fun, the novel is filled with historical figures, such as Charles Dickens, Prince Albert, Karl Marx, and Robert FitzRoy (Captain of the HMS Beagle).
This one is highly recommended.