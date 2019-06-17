In “The Damascus Road,” Jay Parini presents the story of Paul of Tarsus with a wide scope as well as intense detail. This new novel depicts how the early Christian movement may have developed. Paul and his scribe and travel companion Luke alternate as narrators describing their adventures as they spread the beliefs of a new faith.
The chapters narrated by Paul include stirring accounts of conversions and thrilling narrow escapes from enemies. This passionate zealot embellishes his stories to promote the formation of a religious movement centered on Jesus. The author explains that Paul wed Jewish theology and classical philosophy to codify a system of beliefs that felt both novel and familiar. This approach was key to presenting Christianity to the Gentiles in a way they could understand.
Luke’s chapters are more generally relatable to modern readers. The Greek physician is restrained, even skeptical about some of Paul’s remarks. He shares his struggles and anxieties over Paul’s doctrines and the contents of his letters which eventually make up one-third of the New Testament canon.
Luke explains “I, as a physician, sought explanations. I must take into account causes and effects. I didn’t often speak in metaphors or parables, preferring the plain sense of things.”
This is an extraordinary character study of Paul. The novelist brings to full life this controversial Christian evangelist who was beaten, whipped and imprisoned because his teachings sparked doctrinal clashes with Jews, Romans and other followers of Jesus. The novelist’s depiction of Paul’s extensive geographical journey along with his complex spiritual journey creates a dramatic picture of the ancient world on the threshold of a major change.
Parini is a genius at creating memorable, poetic images as when he writes, “...homes white as dice tumbling downhill to the pebble strewn beach.” The story contains no sermonizing or moralizing. Instead, the author successfully furthers our understanding of anyone who goes on a pilgrimage.
Jay Parini is a poet, novelist and biographer who teaches at Middlebury College. He is the author of six books of poetry and eight novels, including “The Last Station,” which was made into an Academy award nominated film. He has written biographies of John Steinbeck, Robert Frost, William Faulkner and Gore Vidal and additional nonfiction works. Doubleday is the publisher of this 347-page novel.