This historical fiction novel opens in 1826 at the Old Bailey, a London prison, where criminal trials and hangings were public spectacles. Frannie Langton, on trial for murdering two people, is writing her story for her lawyer to read following her execution, should it come to that. In this first-person narrative, Frannie describes the shrill taunts of “murderer!” and “mulatto murderess!” from the crowd that swarms her as she enters the court that will determine whether she lives or dies.
The second chapter takes the reader to Paradise, Jamaica, covering the years 1812 to 1825. Frannie lived in slave quarters there as a baby, and then, inexplicably, was brought to the main house when she was 8-years-old to be a servant to Miss-bella, the bitter, mean, alcoholic wife of the master, John Langton.
Frannie learns that she is the daughter of Langton. She knows nothing about her mother, and has never met her, to her knowledge. (As an adult, Frannie does receive a harrowing account of her mother’s fate.) Miss-bella teaches Frannie to read, but only because the mistress of the house knows it will infuriate her husband. When he finds Frannie reading, he forces her to chew and swallow the pages of the book. Slaves are not to be educated.
Langton, a scientist, is involved with experiments to explore racial differences. He believes slaves are inherently unable to learn. He attributes Frannie’s ability to read to the fact that she is half white.
Frannie can not only read and understand classical literature as a child (skills she learns to hide), but she has a gift for writing. Langton enlists her as a note taker and lab assistant as he continues his procedures on his slaves. Some of the slaves are alive and some are dead when he conducts his experiments to prove that a black person is different from a white. Langton eventually composes a study that details some of their findings, titled “Cranium.”
After Frannie destroys evidence of the horrid experiments occurring on his plantation, Langton “gives” Frannie to George Benham, a collaborator living in England. Frannie believes that her fortunes have turned. They have not.
As a servant in Benham’s house, Frannie falls in love with the opium-addicted Mrs. Benham; her love is reciprocated. Very briefly Frannie feels some happiness. She is eventually expelled from the house and falls on even harder, more dangerous times that lead to her being charged with two murders. At her trial, all of London becomes riveted to Frannie’s story and questions if she is a monster or a victim.
In the story, Frannie does elicit sympathy in spite of her horrific deeds. She is brilliant, yet she’s a slave. Her role in society ensured that she was never recognized for her gifts.
Shockingly, this novel is entwined with real studies and published texts from the 1800s. In an afterward, the author cites titles “Doctors and Slaves” by Richard Sheridan; “Medical Experimentation and Race in the Atlantic World” by Lorna Schiebinger; and “Crania Americana” by Samuel Morton.
Another look into the brutality salves endured is portrayed in “The Confession of Frannie Langton,” however, there are few overt lurid or grisly details included in the book. The matter-of-fact way some incidents are presented adds to the sadness and dismay of this time in our history.
. This is a debut novel, but I trust that the author’s next book will be as well-researched, as cleverly written, and will include riveting tales that keep one engrossed until the end, just as her first novel has done.