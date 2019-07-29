This historical fiction novel is the story of a 20-year friendship between two women in the 1950s. Most of “The Chelsea Girls” takes place at the iconic Chelsea Hotel in New York City’s theater district. The hotel has historically been home to the creative: artists, musicians, actors, poets and more.
Hazel Riley has been a constant understudy on Broadway, never actually performing on stage. Hoping that it will help her acting career, Hazel joins the USO Tour during World War II. While performing with the USO in Italy, Hazel meets actress Maxine Mead. They bond and become best friends. When the war ends Maxine heads to California to be in the movies and Hazel moves into The Chelsea House to write a play, “Wartime Sonata,” based on her experiences in World War II. Maxine returns to New York City and the Chelsea Hotel to play the leading lady in Hazel’s play.
As the play progresses and opening night approaches both Hazel and Maxine are caught up in the Red Scare sweeping across the United States. It is the era of McCarthyism and the theater world is heavily impacted. Friends have been imprisoned, careers have been ruined and some have committed suicide.
As Hazel works to overcome the political obstacles that prevent her play being performed, Maxine intentionally blows opening night and causes the play to die along with Hazel’s career. Maxine has a secret and hopes that a poor performance will allow her a way out of her predicament. Maxine keeps her secrets from Hazel and their lives drift apart as Maxine returns to California to become a big star and Hazel becomes a disgraced playwright struggling to find work. They meet again 20 years later when Maxine returns for the renewal of “Wartime Sonata.” Hazel lets Maxine know that she has figured out her secret and Maxine comes clean.
This story of friendship and betrayal is told in three acts and alternates between narratives by Hazel and Maxine. Davis provides lots of historical details and some unforeseen twists. You get a good look into the theater world of the 1950s and the devastating impact McCarthyism had on the entertainment industry. “The Chelsea Girls,” is a quick, enjoyable read.