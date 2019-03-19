This suspenseful mystery focuses on Charlie Cates, a journalist who has visions of missing children. The story begins with Charlie following her vision/dream about Alex Rocio, a missing 12-year-old boy.
Charlie and her fiancé, Noah, find the boy in the Arizona desert. This results in Charlie being pursued by the media. In order to escape the limelight and unwanted attention, Charlie and her best friend Rae take a working vacation to Hawaii.
While on their girl’s trip, Charlie needs to interview volcanologist and local Iron man winner, Victor Nakagawa. She’s assigned to write an article about Victor for the magazine “Outdoor Adventures.”
Charlie’s peaceful vacation is anything but peaceful as she begins having visions of Victor Nakagawa’s 16-year-old daughter, Lise Nakagawa. She has been missing for six weeks. As Charlie searches for the truth she uncovers many ugly secrets in the small Hawaiian town.
Through a series of events the truth is slowly revealed. These twists and turns keep this fast paced book moving. Young throws in enough red herrings that as soon as you think you have the mystery figured out, you realize you are wrong. Young’s characters are well developed and she provides clues in small doses.
“The Burning Island” also is an atmospheric novel, you feel the green sand beaches, fear the danger of the volcano crater and experience the lush dense forest. This is the third and final book in the Charlie Cates series. I had no idea it was a series as this novel does well as a stand-alone. It’s fast pace and suspense have me wanting to read the previous two books Young’s written about Cates.