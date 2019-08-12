The Beckoning Shadow,” by Katharyn Blair, will knock you off your feet thinking that Blair has written many other books, but surprisingly this is her debut.
This contemporary fantasy follows Vesper Montgomery, a runaway teen escaping the horrors of her past. She moves around a lot avoiding any type of interaction in hopes of never again reliving her past mistakes.
Vesper is an oddity, a human with supernatural abilities. She latches onto people's fears and makes them a reality. However, she can’t control this and her worst fear is releasing the beast that dwells inside her.
Vesper will go on the journey of her life and once and for all get answers to questions burning deep in her mind. She’ll no longer live in ignorance of the world of oddities.
Katharyn Blair comes out swinging in this debut creating a complicated story with twists and turns. Her characters are richly developed and flawed—all have a heavy, painful past they are trying to escape. Their grief and heartache act as a magnet that slowly binds the characters one to another, allowing readers to see how they advance in their relationships from the first time they’re introduced.
“The Beckoning Shadow” is beautifully written and hard to put down once you get started. It’s a perfect pick for fans of Saba Tahir, Victoria Schwab and people looking for a new series. Pick this one up!