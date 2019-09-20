“Swipe Right For Murder,” by Derek Milman, follows rebellious, hotheaded Aidan. The 17-year-old is in New York City for spring break and things are about to get even more interesting than his experiences with spontaneous hookups.
When one of his hookups leads him to waking in an apartment with a dead guy, his life is turned upside down. Aidan had been enjoying his freedom in the city over spring break with his friend Jackson and Jackson’s girlfriend Tatianna, when he decides to spice up his night—this leads him to a crime he didn’t commit, being on the FBI’s most wanted list, and on the run from a cyber-terrorism group.
Aidan is in a cat-and-mouse game and the only way to survive is to relinquish the one thing that everyone wants. He’ll have to do this without being killed. His trust will be tested, and he’ll need to finally trust himself if he wants to win the game that's testing his courage and determination.
When I started this book, I initially couldn’t handle Aidan being such a player; it really bugged me; however, as the story progressed his hookups became less frequent. I loved how the author made Aidan react like a normal teenager would. When he wakes up to the murder, he’s afraid and scared, and runs away before the police can get there.
As you get further into the story, more things are revealed, layers that pile onto each other making “Swipe Right for Murder” a pretty good thriller. I recommend it to anyone looking for a quick read.