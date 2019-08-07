Elin Hilderbrand’s latest book will resonate with late baby boomers (myself included) who experienced cultural and political challenges in the late 1960’s.
The novel covers several explosive months in 1969. This was the summer of Richard Nixon’s bungled approach to the war in Viet Nam and the protests that followed, the Stonewall Riots in New York, Ted Kennedy and Chappaquiddick, the Moon landing, Woodstock, the release of the rock opera, “Tommy”, the sexual revolution, and the struggle for equal rights for women. Marijuana use and abortions were crimes.
Kate, the mother, has three children by her first husband, Wilder Foley, who is deceased. Blair, 24, Kirby, 20 and Richard, 19, barely remember their father but understand him to be a military hero. The youngest daughter, Jessie, 13, from Kate’s second and current marriage to David Levin, has several coming-of-age experiences in this memorable summer that define her next few years.
The story takes place at the Nantucket summer home of Kate’s first husband where the family goes annually. The large beach house, “All’s Fair,” is owned by the domineering mother of Kate’s first husband.
Each character is affected by a pivotal event that is emblematic of the tumultuous 60s. Blair, educated and ambitious, marries, becomes pregnant with twins, and finds that her husband expects her to stay home from her beloved job while he pursues his career in aeronautics, which includes being present at the takeoff for the moon landing. Kirby has been arrested at war protests and is working at the Edgartown Hotel the night of Ted Kennedy’s car accident at Chappaquiddick. Richard has been drafted and is fighting in Viet Nam after he quits college. Jessie chafes at being treated like a child and begs to accompany her older boyfriend to the concert at Woodstock. Finally, Mrs. Foley, the matriarch and grandmother, is reluctant to sign her youngest grandchild into the posh clubhouse as Jessie Levine because at that time Jewish residents were not allowed to join the country club.
The Foley-Levine family is privileged and wealthy. Of course, part of the fun of the book is getting an insight into how families live when they spend their summers in Nantucket. The grandmother, mother, and children are affected only briefly by events that, in reality, changed the lives of the less affluent who could not buy or charm their way out of dire situations.
Despite a pat ending, I was transfixed by this novel. I was reminded of my own experiences in that same summer so fraught with tension (the war) and scientific exhilaration (the moon landing). Readers of all ages will enjoy this book because of its historical and emotional framework.
The author and her twin brother were born in 1969, and this book is her effort to understand the events of the year she was born, and how they may have shaped her upbringing. Hilderbrand was born on Nantucket and currently resides there.