Jon Meacham, Pulitzer prize-winning biographer of U.S. Presidents, and Tim McGraw, popular country music artist, team up to chart the American story from the founding of the nation to the Obama era by reporting and commenting on patriotic and protest songs of the United States. This impressive, somewhat oversize, glossy-paged volume is decked out with multicolored drawings and colorful photographs of important historical events.
The authors, Nashville neighbors, are troubled by the vicious partisanship that divides the United States today. “Nativism, xenophobia, cultural populism, and broad political fear has shaped the republic from the beginning and likely always will,” Meacham acknowledges. He implies that the person responsible for magnifying the current partisan gap is the unnamed current President. The two Tennesseans hope that studying U.S. history through the lens of song will help heal the nation.
The primary theme of “Songs of America” is the contention that, in moments of national anguish, music has drawn the nation together in deep and more thoughtful ways than words or pictures. The book provides a fairly uneven summary, with some songs receiving little attention and others filling multiple pages. For example, one of the lengthier accounts is of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” by composer Julia Ward Howe. She was inspired to write the hymn when she visited Union Army encampments in Washington, D.C. during the Civil War.
The song has since been sung to justify multiple conflicts, including the Spanish-American War and the War on Terror. Theodore Roosevelt used “The Battle Hymn” to defend his “big stick” foreign-policy; during the Cold War the State Department beamed its first Russian-language radio broadcast into the Soviet Union opening with “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Martin Luther King, Jr’s last sermon concluded with “Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.”
While Meacham and McGraw spend a lot of time tracing this one song’s impact on the country, other important songs such as “There’ll be a Hot Time in the Old Town Tonight”, the theme song of Teddy Roosevelt’s Rough Riders, were referred to only briefly.
A secondary theme running throughout the book is recognition of the nation’s diversity. From the songs of the enslaved and the Civil Rights movement to “The Star-Spangled Banner” and Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising” written after 9/11, the authors lead the reader to grasp more fully the strength that comes from the mosaic of ethnic and national heritages which make the United States unique. In analyzing this theme, the authors demonstrate that music has played a significant role in fulfilling the U.S. motto, e pluribus unum, melding and shaping the “many” into “one” United States of America.
Because I doubt music alone can bridge the political and cultural divides in the present United States, I am cautious about affirming the main theses of the authors. However, Meacham and McGraw have made an important addendum to the canon of American history. Meacham is an excellent researcher and writer and McGraw’s notes provide some fascinating comments about the background of uniquely American music and its impact on how the nation views itself. He successfully points out how the same song has often been interpreted differently depending on the era, the listener’s ethnicity, political leanings and religious beliefs.
“Songs of America” is published by Random House. Fifty pages are devoted to end notes, bibliographies, song lyric credits and an index. The remaining 250 pages provide an incomplete, but satisfying history of the songs of America. It is a meaningful sequel to Meacham’s “Soul of America” and would make a stirring supplement to a classroom American history textbook.