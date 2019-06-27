National Public Radio once sponsored a competition titled “Three Minute Fiction,” in which listeners were challenged to submit short stories of 600 words or fewer. These stories were judged by professional writers, and the winners were read on the air, then published in “The Paris Review.” By the final round, in 2013, more than 10,000 stories had been entered. A universal comment from writers who submitted work was the difficulty of keeping their pieces brief and concise while advancing a narrative.
Amy Hempel, author of the recently published collection of short stories entitled “Sing to It,” has built a career on writing stories that are exquisitely brief and concise. Of the 15 stories in the book, 10 are short enough to have qualified for the NPR contest. The first two stories are 113 and 123 words, respectively. Here in its entirety is the title story, “Sing to It.”
At the end he said, No metaphors! Nothing is like anything else. Except he said to me before he said that, Make your hands a hammock for me. So there was one.
He said, Not even the rain−he quoted the poet−not even the rain has such small hands. So there was another.
At the end I wanted to comfort him. But what I said was, Sing to it. The Arab proverb: When danger approaches, sing to it.
Except I said to him before I said that, No metaphors! No one is like anyone else. And he said, Please.
So−at the end, I made my hands a hammock for him.
My arms the trees.
Many literary critics classify Hempel as a “minimalist,” a term at which she bristles, preferring the description “precisionist.” She chooses each of her words with care and arranges them like tiny gems into sentences that communicate no more than what she feels a need to describe. This style of writing leaves readers with a task of filling in details from their own experiences, but the brevity of most of Hempel’s work allows this to be an invigorating, rather than an exhausting task.
Hempel’s stories are intensely personal. Of the fifteen stories in “Sing to It,” 11 are written in first person. She is a dog lover, and the emotional impact of the story “A Full-Service Shelter” will make it difficult reading for some. Mortality as a theme underlies several of the stories, but in a matter-or-fact and observational way.
Readers looking for engaging story lines or intricate character development will not find Hempel’s stories appealing. But readers who are willing to put a bit of effort into their reading will appreciate the images and emotions Hempel urges them to create. They will read and re-read these stories, discovering new depths of meaning and new reactions each time through.