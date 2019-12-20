You can’t erase the past. In “Scars Like Wings,” by Erin Stewart, the main character Ava Lee knows this better than anyone; her past is written all over her body, and it defines what everyone thinks about her.
Ava lost everything in the fire—her parents, best friend and nearly her life. Everyone died except Ava, the lone survivor. She's the lucky one, the one that didn’t give up.
But Ava hates the word survivor and doesn’t feel lucky at all. She was once a beautiful singer, great student, and an even better friend, but that girl was destroyed the night of the fire. Now she is only one thing, the burned girl.
Ava doesn’t need a mirror to understand what everyone sees when they look at her. She hides from everyone until her doctor and overprotective aunt force her to try and live a “normal” life again. She goes to school and prays she can stay hidden, but that’s nearly impossible with a body completely covered in scars. She knows everyone can’t help but stare at the burned girl.
After her first day Ava’s confident that this is going to be the worst time of her life until she meets Piper, another survivor. Now these two loners will have to lean on each other and realize that everyone has scars and burns, but some just stand out more than others.
“Scars Like Wings” was a delightful surprise. I was not expecting to really get into a story that is all about pain, but this one centers on more than the hardships of one survivor—this story shows how everyone has troubles, and no matter how close you are to someone it’s not always easy to understand their pain, even in those we love. After finishing this gorgeous book, I find there’s no perfect way to describe it—so I urge readers to read the book themselves. But be prepared with tissues on hand because Stewart takes you on an emotional roller coaster of pity, despair and lots of love. Don’t pass this novel by.