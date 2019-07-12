Münchausen syndrome by proxy is a mental health disorder in which a caregiver seeks medical attention for an illness or injury they construe in a person under their care. This syndrome most often occurs in mother/child relationships—the child often not really sick.
People with Munchausen’s have an inner need for a victim to be sick. Frequently this is fueled by the subconscious desire for attention and sympathy, and those afflicted often have a history of abuse and neglect in their own childhoods. Because a child can be subjected to an array of misdiagnoses and subsequent treatment the syndrome can result in harmful biological and psychological effects; Münchausen’s is therefore considered child abuse.
When Becky Gerard is accused of Münchausen syndrome and her daughter Meghan is taken away from her, she becomes dead set on getting her back. Meghan has been sick for years. Symptoms of intense headaches, lack of energy and weight loss have led to numerous medical tests and examinations all leading to one conclusion: no one knows what’s wrong with Meghan. The strain from countless doctor’s visits and endless apprehension has put a strain on the family and Becky’s relationship with her husband Carl.
When the Gerards find a specialized doctor who believes the illness plaguing Meghan is mitochondrial disease, a disorder affecting the energy produced by mitochondria in the cells; finally there is a diagnosis, and her condition seems treatable. But as more doctors weigh in on the case, the more suspicious Becky’s behavior becomes, especially as Becky’s dark and grief-stricken childhood and past come to light.
After Becky is diagnosed with Muchausen syndrome, all hell breaks loose. Meghan is taken away from her parents, and Becky's intense protectiveness only complicates the case. Eventually, the situation spirals into national news. But Meghan still exhibits grave symptoms of the mitochondrial disease, even after time away from her supposedly abusive mother. Is Becky crazy, or is Meghan actually deathly ill?
Author D. J. Palmer excellently guides the reader down spiraling paths of intrigue and uncertainty. Written from the first person perspective of Meghan and third person perspective of Becky, the mysterious nature of Meghan’s illness and Becky’s own sanity keeps every chapter riveting and riddled with questions in desperate need of answers.
The story starting with a struggling family escalates into a thriller with an entanglements of murder, kidnapping, and obsession. “Saving Meghan” entices the reader with the mystery that frames the whole book: protective maternal love or insanity?