“Ruse,” by Cindy Pon, is the enticing, adventurous sequel in the “Want” duology. The author once again releases an amazing book set in the scary world of future Taipei. (Spoiler alert: please don’t read this review if you haven’t read “Want.”)
Jason Zhou and his friends are still reeling after the loss of their beloved friend, Victor, and the aftermath of the bombing of Jin’s headquarters.
The book begins from Lingyi’s perspective, which is a nice, exciting change, since we finally get to see inside her head. Lingyi’s friend Jany is thrown into deep water when Jin sets his sights on her. Jany had just created a state of the art piece of technology that Jin very badly wants.
Lingyi calls upon her friends to help her protect Jany and all she has worked for, and the four (Zhou, Iris, Lingyi, and Arun) meet in Shanghai. In this book, Pon really focused on Iris and Lingyi’s relationship, since we all love a cute couple, especially main characters who represent the minority of relationships. Plus, who doesn’t love how cool Iris is!
Zhou is pulled between trusting his friends and trusting the girl he loves. All the while, Jason deals with the grief of losing a friend by retreating into his new life with Daiyu: working to help the lower class receive fresh air and help fix their polluted air. Though Daiyu is Jin’s daughter, she is forced to make decisions of her own, and choose her own future.
Jason really has to fight his own internal as well as physical battles and try to help his friends trust their enemy’s daughter. There are some juicy conflicts in this sequel and all the layers are fascinating. As the group attempts to enact their plan from under Jin’s own nose, trust is reevaluated, friendships are tested, and fights ensue.