Fans of Harlan Coben will appreciate “Run Away,” his newest book of suspense and adventure. The title refers to the disappearance of Paige, a college age woman singing for pocket change in the middle of Central Park where she is spotted by Simon, her father.
When she sees her father, Paige runs away. Simon is able to reach Paige’s abusive/drug-addicted boyfriend before he runs away too. Simon and Aaron begin fighting then he follows Paige into the bowels of the park.
Simon suffers some minor injuries from his altercation with Aaron. Visitors to the park have filmed the scuffle and this leads to a social media blitz that suggests Simon, a wealthy New Yorker, has attacked a seemingly homeless man. No one seems to care that Simon was trying desperately to extract his drug-addicted daughter from the clutches of her boyfriend.
Thus begin a winding tale that threatens to reveal family secrets that could destroy the trust and love between Simon and his adored wife, Ingrid. As Simon begins his search to find his daughter, another man in Chicago is looking for his young-adult son. The father has hired a renowned detective.
Through this detective and Simon’s investigation, they stumble upon a man who runs an evil, illegal adoption agency and discover a cult interested in finding and murdering children linked to the agency. As links between his daughter, the cult, and the adoption agency play out, Simon puts himself in danger.
Simon discovers things about his daughter that he didn’t know—her future plans and past secrets that might lead to the potential destruction of her family.
An incredible, horrifying outcome is revealed in the last few chapters of “Run Away.” Just when it seems that events and situations may tie up neatly (in spite of the murders, illicit behavior, and secrets kept), the author leaves the reader with a situation that is startling and unimaginable.
Coben fans will enjoy this read as it is typical of his work: full of adventure, twists and turns, yet it remains surprising and fresh, as so many of his books are.