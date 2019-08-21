Sometimes a picture book can provide a pathway to talk about something a child has on her/her mind. “Ruby Finds a Worry,” by Tom Percival introduces young readers to a girl with a problem dogging her, a swirl of yellow representing a worry.
Being anxious wasn’t always an issue for Ruby — once she was happy go lucky, loved to swing high and “explore wild, faraway places.” But the switch flipped for the cutie when “she discovered a worry.”
The worry was initially a small bit of yellow but with each passing day, it increased in size — and the bigger it got the harder Ruby worked to ignore it. Turning her back on the worry did nothing but make it more massive. The worry robbed her of enjoying her favorite things; Ruby wondered if it would stay with “her forever.”
Her worry was with her at school, inside, outside, at the movies and on the school bus, “ . . . the worry was enormous,” and became all Ruby could think about. Until the moment Ruby noticed a boy on a park bench looking despondent — over his shoulder was a medium-sized blue swirl. “Could it be . . . a Worry?”
That’s when Ruby learns a valuable lesson: If you want to shrink a worry down to size and take care of it for good, you need to talk about it.
Expressive illustrations detail Ruby’s emotions in a simple book with a powerfully important message. Preschool to second grade.