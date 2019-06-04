Have you ever heard of the “world’s longest, toughest horse race”? I hadn’t until I picked up “Rough Magic, Riding the World’s Loneliest Horse Race,” by Lara Prior-Palmer.
Readers know at the beginning of this tale, the end of the story—that the author is the first woman to win the race and the youngest to finish. In 2013, Prior-Palmer was 19 when she entered the race impulsively and traveled to Mongolia, where the 1,000 km (621 miles) Mongol Race is held.
She arrives overly confident. Her aunt taught her to ride; how hard could this be? She meets nice people and people who want to win, no matter what.
Her story is about how she won the race. She arrives very mentally, physically and emotionally unprepared for the race. She doesn’t have all her shots. She tells of terrifying storms along the route. She falls. She gets sick. She gets lost. She receives penalties from the officials and is treated dismissively by them. She has difficult horses. The heat is unbearable. Readers feel and sense the vastness of Mongolia in her account.
Throughout it all, the author’s writing is joyful. She has a quick, dry wit. We learn the history of the region, from Genghis Khan onward. We see, through Prior-Palmer’s eyes, the culture and society as it is in Mongolia today and how unchanged it has remained through the centuries.
As she writes, her thinking about life and relationships shines through. She perseveres through the highs and the lows of the race. She speaks of her ambivalence about ambition near the end of the race. Some days, she really wants to win the race but on others she just wants it to be over.
“Rough Magic, Riding the World’s Loneliest Horse Race,” is an honest book and readers are privileged to witness the author maturing as the pages turn. This is Prior-Palmer’s first book. I hope it is not her last.