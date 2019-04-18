April is poetry month. I’d advise swinging down the bridle path with “Pony Poems for Little Pony Lovers,” by Cari Meister — a collection of 16 rhyming poems, each featuring a unique tail-swishing beauty. Among the cuties are Stoney, a pinto, Princess a palomino and Nibbles, a buckskin that enjoys munching on snacks. Illustrations by British artist Sara Rhys offer spreads that are irresistible, each pony shown in a softly colored scene reflecting the verse.
Readers meet Sheena, a gray steed galloping along gently undulating hills, a brisk wind blowing the rider’s scarf, a white dog running alongside. “Sheena likes to race. She’ll race anything that runs. A cat, a dog, a donkey—anything will do. I don’t care what she races, ’cause I like racing too!”
Pinto, bay, and piebald are included in the cast, the ponies’ coats as varied as their personalities. “Sweet Little Penny, looks so cute and nice. But sweet little Penny…bucked me off twice,” illustrations for this spunky mount detail the rider’s fall from grace, the cherub-faced child tumbling through the air, landing with a bump, minus one boot.
There’s also dappled “Gentle Gwen, a giant. She’s taller than a tree. But I’m not scared of her. And she’s not scared of me.”
Children will clip-clop to the bookshelf to have “Pony Poems . . .” read to them time and again. Ages 3-6.
