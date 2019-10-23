Pelo and Leanna are completely different. He is a college dropout working night shifts and is constantly behind on his apartment rent. Leanna is a superstar, able to get anything she wants.
The two meet in the middle of the night at the store. There’s a dangerous snowstorm ranging outside, but what's going on between them is anything but destructive. Not thinking they’ll ever see each other again they keep things on the down-low and off Instagram for as long as they can. However, fate has other plans. Maybe opposites really do attract.
The novel “Permanent Record,” by Mary H.K. Choi, is adorable. I normally hate anything to do with full-on romance, but this was such a cute, fun story to read. I have no idea how to describe it, other than saying it was so quiet, yet so loud, that its impact seared into my heart.
This is the type of book that makes you have hope in the world—and raises your awareness to that fact. It’s a story that makes you see unconditional love on display and want that love with every fiber of your being. It opens up wounds you don’t even know you have, and pushes out feelings hidden deep.
Give this book a chance; it utterly surprised me. On the other hand, if you love romance and cute love stories then of course pick this up, there's no reason not to. You’ll be surprised at how you get sucked into Leanna and Pelo’s lives. It's like watching a good hallmark movie unfold between your eyes, except this story feels more real and has greater consequences. Don’t miss out!