“Out of Place,” by Jennifer Blecher, is a book about friendship and love. The main character is Cove. She is an ordinary girl from an ordinary island. She lives on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts with her mom. In her house, like in every other home, there are rules.
Cove’s mom’s biggest, most important rule is to not leave the island, and that’s fine with Cove. She and her best friend Nina spend every day together swimming and playing.
Everything seems perfect until Nina moves away leaving Cove alone with no friends. This gets complicated when Cove remembers her mom’s biggest rule—never leave the island. Now Cove has to find a way to see her friend again and a trip to Sal’s resale shop may just help her find the answer and provide some unlikely friends.
I really enjoyed “Out of Place” because the story shows how important friendship is. Cove made me consider what I would do if I were in her shoes. I think anyone who has a close friend would especially like this book, especially girls in fifth through eighth grade.