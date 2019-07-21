This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first manned spaceflight to the moon. Worldwide, millions listened and watched the grainy live television broadcast of Neil Armstrong stepping down from the lunar lander Eagle’s ladder as he uttered the words, “That’s one small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind.” The anniversary of that event has prompted the publication of multiple articles and a number of books.
“One Giant Leap,” journalist Charles Fishman’s book about the Apollo program, describes in well-researched detail the many obstacles that needed to be overcome to allow the United States to fly astronauts to the moon and return them safely to Earth. In the 99 months between president Kennedy’s 1961 declaration that America would land a man on the moon by the end of the decade and Armstrong’s calm “Tranquility Base here; the Eagle has landed,” multiple problems needed to be solved, problems for which very little foundational knowledge existed at the time.
The first hurdle to be overcome was political. In the late 50s and early 60s the Soviet Union moved far ahead of the U.S. in space exploration, launching the first artificial satellites and sending a human into Earth orbit while the U.S. was experiencing multiple embarrassing public-launch failures. Although the U.S. publicly stated that its goal in attempting a moon landing was scientific, privately the sole motivation (as documented from many resources) was to beat the Soviet Union to the moon as a triumph of democratic capitalism over communism. During the years of the Apollo project extensive political maneuvering and arm-twisting was required to procure and maintain the huge budget necessary to advance the mission.
Computer science in the 60s was embryonic. The computers aboard Apollo 11 were boxes one cubic foot in volume, whose physical memory consisted of more than half a million filamentous wires hand-woven by patient seamstresses in Massachusetts.
The concept of orbital rendezvous and docking, critical to the success of the mission, was not a concept that existed prior to the early 60s. The mathematics of orbital mechanics was developed from scratch. The astronauts, all skilled pilots, were required to discard everything they had learned about flying to carry out this crucial maneuver and even after extensive training it took multiple attempts for them to abandon their highly honed skills to get it right.
Each chapter of the book describes a similar hurdle in the path to the moon, and the giant leap required to overcome it.
Fishman’s final chapter, “If We Can Land a Man on the Moon…” discusses the debate that arose as soon as Kennedy announced the lunar mission, a debate that has persisted to the present day. To those who assert that the resources devoted to the Apollo mission could have been better employed here on Earth Fishman offers documented and well-reasoned refutation.
For the generations not living when the Eagle first touched down on the lunar surface in July, 1969, “A Giant Leap” provides a wealth of valuable insight to the motivation and dedication of the more than 400,000 individuals whose work brought this epic event to life.