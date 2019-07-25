Willa lives with her dad and little brother in New York City. Her parents are divorced; Willa’s mom and her second husband live a couple of hours away. The 11-year-old in “Not If I Can Help It” by Carolyn Mackler certainly has a lot on her plate.
Willa has adjusted to her parents’ split, which would be difficult for any kid, but has been especially hard for Willa because she has sensory processing disorder. Any change, little or big, rattles her, a situation she tries to keep to herself, and one she’s never shared with her best friend Ruby, who lives with her mother after her parents' divorce.
Willa loves dogs and wants one of her own—something her dad promises will happen when she’s in sixth grade—the start of middle school which also sets Willa to worrying. How will she adjust to leaving the school she’s in now, where she’s been since kindergarten? This problem is small potatoes when Willa finds out a real shocker. Her dad is in love with Ruby’s mother, and there’s going to be a wedding.
Sure Willa is close to Ruby, but she doesn’t want Ruby to be her sister. Add to this the fact that Willa has a longtime rival needling her, “Grade A Avery” with the good dog and perfect parents, a thorn in Willa’s side.
“Not If I Can Help It,” is a well told story, informative and compassionate as it presents young readers with a character in flux, a plucky girl who meets challenges with help from her family, friends and a teacher who reminds Willa “..that change happens whether you want it or not…sometimes being in a hard place and letting yourself be there is the only way for things to feel better.” Ages 8-12.