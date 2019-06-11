Welcome to our newest reviewer, Jennifer Johnson, who’s “excited to be contributing to the MO Books blog because it allows her indulge in two of the things she truly enjoys: reading and writing.
Jennifer appreciates “all genres of literature, but has always had a penchant for the macabre and looks forward to reading more books about the things that go bump in the night.” Her favorite book this year, is “Her Body and Other Parties” by Carmen Maria Machado. She also loved the horror classic “The Haunting of Hill House” by Shirley Jackson.
In the preface of her latest book “Mrs. Everything,” New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Weiner shares a quote from poet-activist Muriel Rukeyser: “What would happen if one woman told the truth about her life? The world would split open.”
Weiner’s response is the story of two women, sisters Jo and Bethie, a tale told over their lifetimes, the events of each weaving and overlapping each other as they find their way through life’s challenges and back to each other.
For good girl Bethie and rebellious tomboy Jo, growing up in Detroit with their loving father and tense, controlling mother, their roles seem set in stone. However, when their father suddenly dies, and their individual vulnerabilities are exposed, their paths begin to veer from their expected course.
A life of perpetually pleasing others coupled with her feelings of inadequacy challenge Bethie as she stumbles into adulthood, falling victim time and again to those who seek to exploit her.
Meanwhile, Jo seems to be gaining control of her life and living openly when intense heartbreak sends her careening into a life she desperately never wanted. Only when both women heal the splits in their worlds and face their own truths, are they able to forge the lives for themselves that they both want and need, bringing them back to the family that started everything; each other.
“Mrs. Everything” is heartbreakingly familiar, the struggles and trauma that Jo and Bethie face feel as real as the entries of a secret diary. Jennifer Weiner misses nothing crafting the story of two women who could be any woman—weighted down by gender roles and patriarchal expectations, learning to navigate a world where women continue to carry burdens passed on to us from generations past.
To read the truth of Jo and Bethie’s lives is enough to inspire anyone to live more honestly.