Marie-Madeline Fourcade, a convent-educated, upper class Frenchwoman, was raised by her parents to be independent and socially aware. She was by nature adventuresome, not one to limit herself to the traditional role of French women.
In 1936, 27-year-old Fourcade joined a discussion about politics at her sister’s exquisite apartment in Paris. There she was introduced to Major Georges Loustaunau-Lacau (codename Navarre) and other officers who were determined to fight back if the Germans invaded France. In an effort to coordinate their efforts, they formed a resistance organization and called it Alliance.
Initially, the organization sought out like-minded individuals who were repulsed by the French government’s passive reaction to the threat of fascism. Alliance gathered intelligence about the movements of U-boats along the Atlantic coast. The spy agency also tracked the movements of German troops and traced the development of V-1 and V-2 rocket development. Alliance sent this information on to Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), commonly known as M16. In return, M16 sent radio transmitter sets to Alliance to improve the group’s capacity for communication and French francs to further fund Alliance’s work.
The French government was caught off guard when German soldiers marched into Paris on June 14, 1940. The next week, when Hitler exultantly toured Paris, the French leaders quickly capitulated and fled the capital. Quickly, 84-year-old Marshal Philippe Petain formed a new French government in Vichy. Most French citizens, including Petain, were still war weary after World War I: They had no enthusiasm for fighting Hitler after losing 660,000 of their children in the earlier war. But Petain’s government soon took action against anyone critical of Vichy government decisions and, in July 1941, Navarre was arrested.
The imprisoned founder of Alliance surprisingly chose 31-year-old Fourcade (codename Hedgehog) to lead the movement in his stead. Then this unlikely successor quickly recruited more spies, radio operators, pilots and dispatchers in Cote d’Azur, the Dordogne, Brittany and Burgundy. By war’s end three thousand had signed up as Alliance agents—20% of them women—continuously passing along top secret information to British intelligence.
When one secret agent, Gabriel Riviere first met Fourcade he exclaimed: “Good God, a woman!” A woman mole was unheard of, but Fourcade’s gender proved to be a valuable asset. Countless times she narrowly escaped Nazi entrapments by changing her hair color, using distorting dentures and theatrical disguises. Petain’s agents often came off as inept, thwarted by Fourcade’s creative disguises and crafty escapes.
Fourcade’s personal life suffered during her years with Alliance. She was married with two children, but did not see them for years at a time. She entered into an affair with French Air Force pilot, Leon Faye, her network deputy, and bore him a son. Leon Faye was eventually arrested as a spy and executed.
The threat to Fourcade’s own life became so grave in late 1942 that she was evacuated to London where she continued her underground work long distance until it was safe to return to France. Hundreds of her agents died in service to Alliance, but she survived the war. She died in 1989 at the age of 79.
Lynne Olson has made a well-researched addition to the canon of World War II literature. Her fast-paced narrative rightfully puts a spotlight on one of the overlooked heroes in the French resistance movement. Olson’s writing is detailed, dramatic and evocative.