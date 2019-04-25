“Little Faith,” by Nickola Butler, is a moving intergenerational novel about a Wisconsin family and the power and limitations of their faith. It is a story of family, community, friendship, love and forgiveness.
Lyle Hovde is 65-years-old and lives in rural Wisconsin with Peg, his wife, adult daughter, Shiloh and his 6-year-old grandson Isaac. Although Lyle is a church going individual he isn’t a true believer. His faith has been shaky since the death of his infant son.
Lyle and Peg adopted their daughter Shiloh as an infant and have been good loving parents. Despite her excellent upbringing, Shiloh moved to the Twin Cities during her rebellious years and has returned home with her son Isaac. Lyle is thrilled to have Shiloh back and adores Isaac, but a tension remains between father and daughter.
Shiloh’s return is welcomed but her involvement in an extremist church has Lyle worried. It only worsens as Shiloh becomes romantically involved with the radical preacher, Steven.
Lyle seeks advice from his minister friend Charlie who cautions Lyle that he needs to support Shiloh even though he doesn’t trust Steven because the man is charismatic and Shiloh believes everything he says. Lyle is torn between his unease with Steven and his desire to keep Shiloh and Isaac in his life.
Lyle’s worries only increase when he learns that Isaac has juvenile diabetes and Shiloh thinks prayer will heal him. The radical beliefs of the extremist church ultimately put Isaac’s life in danger and Lyle is forced to intervene against his daughter’s wishes.
Lyle is only one of many well-developed characters in this story that takes place over the course of a year and is told through the change of seasons. You can visualize the changing seasons through Otis’s apple orchard where Lyle helps out. This quick read shows the importance of family, the beauty of old friends and the power of love. I enjoyed “Little Faith,” despite its abrupt ending.