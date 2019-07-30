Five times during my career as a pastor, I have received a wailing telephone call from a shattered family member who has just discovered a loved one committed suicide. The frantic plea for help is a chilling cry, unique to any other cause of death. Walking alongside family members as they heal from the horrific sudden loss is long, hard work both for them and the people they turn to for help.
Author Jennifer Ashton experienced the tragedy of suicide firsthand when Rob, her ex-husband and father of their two children, jumped to his death from New York City’s George Washington Bridge in 2017. Ashton provides empathy and guidance to victims and responders coping with this unthinkable loss. She attempts to answer such questions as “Why?” “What could I have done to prevent it?”, “Will I ever recover from feelings of guilt and loss?”, as well as “What do I do when a victim of a traumatic loss turns to me for comfort?”
She warns readers that the incidence rate of suicide continues to increase. According to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, suicide has reached crisis proportions in the United States. It is now this nation’s tenth leading cause of death. More than 129 people a day commit suicide, 20 of them members of the military, 12 of them between 15 and 24 years-of-age.
In 2017, 47,173 Americans took their own lives and an estimated 1,300,000 attempted suicide. Despite these devastating statistics, for most, suicide remains a whispered, closeted mental health issue; few families want to report or talk about it.
Ashton is a board-certified OB-GYN and Chief Medical Correspondent for ABC News. This book is part memoir and part guide, describing her family’s long road to recovery, compelling stories from other suicide survivors, as well as the most recent insights on suicide from medical research.
She examines the grief, guilt, anger and hopelessness survivors cope with and the importance of conversation and community in recovering from unimaginable, unanticipated loss. Ashton writes, “I’ve learned that the two features of someone who attempts suicide or dies by suicide is they have lost two things: hope for the future and a fear of death. Some of us may have one of those things at various times in our lives, but when you have both of those things together at the same time, it can be really dangerous.”
“Life After suicide” is raw and heartbreaking, at times, but it is a relatable, helpful exploration of its subject, especially when Ashton discusses the concept of Post Traumatic Growth, a psychological process that helps trauma victims reinforce their relationships. Open and trusting relationships have proven to be essential in bringing solace and hope.
Although Ashton primarily wrote this book as a roadmap for those affected by the self-inflicted death of a loved one, the book is suitable for any adult reader who would like a ready resource on the topic.
William Morrow is the publisher of this 276-page book. A free 8-part podcast with the same title is available on Stitcher, the ABC news app, and other media sources.
