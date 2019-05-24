“Learning to See” is a historical fiction account of Dorothea Lange, a photojournalist in the 30s and 40s, the story of a talented and skilled photojournalist. The author captures the emotional dilemmas and questions facing women in these difficult years.
Lange began her career in New York as a photographic assistant. In 1918, she moved to San Francisco. There she became a well known portrait photographer for the wealthy and met Maynard Dixon, a well known artist. They married and had two sons.
Because of the Depression, she and her husband’s businesses dried up. Forced to seek employment, Lange was hired by several government agencies to take photos of people suffering in the Depression. During the war years, she worked for the War Department as a photographer depicting the internment camps of the Japanese in California.
The novel takes us through her marriage, its unraveling and her second marriage. The author writes well describing the tough choices Dorothea faced as a woman who had to feed and protect her family, compounded by a troubled relationship with one of her sons.
We learn that Lange was one of the first people to realize the Depression was worse than originally thought. She began to meet people from Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas who had fled these states because of the Dust Bowl, an underbelly of the Depression.
After the Depression, the American Japanese populations were placed in internment camps in various parts of the West. Dorothea Lange was hired by the Department of the Army to record the internment. Her relationship with the Army was always strained. Nonetheless, she captured the faces of those in captivity. Her work was impounded and archived by the Army.
In 1964, Lange received an invitation from the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), asking her to curate her collection of photos for an exhibition at the museum. Her relationship with her son was mended but still fragile, but when she asked him to assist her he did. Unfortunately, Lange never saw her exhibit. She died in 1965, and the show opened in January 1966.
“Learning to See” is written from the heart, is interesting and well written. While reading the novel, I repeatedly asked myself what I would have done if I’d been in similar situations as Lange, a true pioneer in photojournalism.
Lange’s most famous photo is Migrant Mother, taken in 1936. There are other photos in the book. She was known as the “woman who revealed the real America.” I recommend this good read.