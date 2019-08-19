“Lady in the Lake,” by Laura Lippmann, takes place in Baltimore in 1966 and focuses on a middle-aged housewife who decides to leave her family so she can focus on herself.
Madeline, Maddie Schwartz, is a pampered housewife who decides after 18 years of marriage to leave her husband. Maddie does whatever it takes to get what she wants and can’t look beyond her own needs. This leads to the failure of her marriage to Milton and the loss of her 16-year-old son Seth. Maddie’s selfishness and lack of emotion make her hard to like.
She wants to be a reporter so she volunteers to help search for missing 11-year-old Tessie Fine. It’s Maddie who finds Tessie’s body, and she uses this to get into the local newspaper. When the body of Cleo Sherwood is found in the fountain at the city park, Maddie decides to write a story on the life and death of Cleo Sherwood.
Maddie’s ambition and drive help her secure a job at the newspaper but she fails to see the people who care for her. This spells loss for her in developing any meaningful relationships.
Each chapter in this book offers the personal viewpoint of one of a number of characters, including the ghost of Cleo Sherwood. The story touches on many topics—race, religion, politics and women in the work force. If you like mysteries and historical fiction you will enjoy “Lady in the Lake.”