“If She Wakes,” by Michael Koryta, is the story of two strong women fighting for their lives. Tara Beckly is a senior at Hammel College in Maine. Tara works part time for the college and has been assigned to pick up guest speaker/professor Dr. Armandi Oltamu from the airport and take him to a college-sponsored conference.
Tara is focused on getting Dr. Oltamu to the conference on time despite his constant glances over his shoulder and unusual request to take the scenic route. He asks Tara to stop by the new footbridge to take pictures. He then asks Tara to lock his phone in her glove compartment.
Just as Tara doesn’t think things can get any creepier, they are both hit by a black van. Dr. Oltamu is killed and Tara is left in a coma, suffering from locked-in syndrome. She is fully alert mentally but unable to move a muscle leaving her uncommunicative. Tara is in the fight of her life as she tries to make the doctors, nurses and her family know that she is alive and can hear them.
Abby Kaplan also is fighting to stay alive. She’s an insurance investigator that the college has hired to check into Tara’s car accident. It is Abby’s job to check out the accident scene and make sure there is no liability.
Prior to the deadly accident that left Tara uncommunicative, she’d just returned to Maine from California where she was a stunt car driver for actor/boyfriend Luke London and was responsible for his death in a car accident. It is up to Abby to figure out why Tara wasn’t where she was supposed to be after picking up the speaker, and whether the college can be held responsible for Dr. Oltamu’s death. Abby can tell that the crash was not an accident. When she starts asking questions, people start dying.
Another narrative thread introduces Dax Blackwell, a young hitman. It’s his job to eliminate Carlos Ramirez who was driving the van that hit Dr. Oltamu. Dax also is supposed get his hands on the two cell phones inside the car, which he does. Unfortunately neither phone belonged to Dr. Oltamu. Abby has beat him to the phone, so now Abby is the hit-man’s target and is in the fight of her life.
This thriller is full of suspense and plenty of twists. Although the first half of the story is slow moving as it introduces characters and sets up the plots, the second half is full of action. “If She Wakes,” will keep the pages turning.