“I Know Who You Are” the second novel by New York Times bestselling author Alice Feeney is a nail-biting page-turner. Upon discovering that her husband Ben is missing, rising star Aimee Sullivan’s carefully curated public persona starts to crumble.
Aimee’s past is full of secrets, just not the ones the detectives investigating her husband’s disappearance think she is hiding. A pro, onscreen and off, at pretending to be someone she’s not, Aimee clings to her sanity and the keys to the past that she has locked away from the outside world.
Feeney has crafted a tantalizing thriller, gracefully dancing between revelations of present day as Aimee begins to realize that her husband is not who she thinks he is, and Aimee’s past where readers learn who “Aimee” truly is…and what she is capable of.
“I Know Who You Are” is a story that’s difficult to put down, suspenseful and peppered with twists that thicken the juicy plot all the way through to the very end.