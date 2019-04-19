“Here and Now and Then” is a time travel story by Mike Chen. Although it has some technical and scientific details it is still a quick read and a touching story.
Kin Stewart is a Temporal Correction Bureau (TCB) retrieval agent from the year 2142 who has been sent back to 1996 to catch a rogue agent attempting to change the course of history.
Kin’s return to 2142 is botched and he finds himself stuck in San Francisco in 1996. Stranded in the 1990s, Kin needs to find a way to survive. He builds a new life, finds an IT job, and marries Heather, an attorney and sci-fi fan. They have a daughter Miranda also a sci-fi fan.
Kin has kept his past a secret from his family. They blame his headaches, blackouts and memory loss on PTSD, but things take an abrupt change when 18 years later another TCB retrieval agent finally locates Kin and forcibly returns him to 2142. Although Kin has been gone for 18 years in the 1990s, he has only been missing for a few weeks according to 2142 time.
Kin is still allowed to work for the TCB in 2142, but can no longer time travel due to health issues. Hence he is no longer a retrieval agent but is conducting research. Kin uses his ability to search websites from the 1990s to check on his wife and daughter. He soon learns that Heather has died from cancer and that Miranda is going to be in and out of prison.
Torn between two worlds, Kin decides to break the rules of the agency and finds a way to contact Miranda through e-mail. In this way, Kin is able to provide Miranda with the support and direction that she needs. At least for a while—until her safety is threatened and Kin sacrifices everything to save her.
Reading about Kin’s two lives simultaneously works, the narrative is smoothly written. This is story about a father’s love for his daughter and the extent he will go to save her. It also shows how a single action can change the world. “Here and Now and Then,” is a very enjoyable read.