We all know about the grand lady that stands in New York Harbor, holding her torch to welcome all to America. But it seems there are many things about the Statute of Liberty that we don’t know.
Author Dave Eggers provides input certain to produce smiles and twang the heartstrings in “Her Right Foot,” a brilliant picture book that elicits a smorgasbord of feelings.
The text begins with a look back at the statue’s beginning in France, where the sculpture was designed by a Frenchman with an Italian name, detailing the steps he took for his creation, from making models to erecting the statue in Paris, where it stood for nearly a year before being shipped to New York City for reassembly.
Eggers offers light-hearted information about the characteristics of the statue, and halfway through his book drops a bombshell—teasing and tantalizing with a statement that makes us wonder about her tootsies — in particular her right one.
To say more would spoil the hook in this book about her foot, complemented by joyful, bold illustrations by Shawn Harris.