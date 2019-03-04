The follow-up to “Girl, Wash Your Face,” by bestselling author Rachel Hollis was just released and it’s a game changer for women. You won’t want to miss “Girl Stop Apologizing, A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals,” a guidebook that give us permission to dream again. The book is armed with tools and a map to show how to accomplish goals. Regardless of the season of life you’re in, it offers hope and a catalyst for change.
As a successful CEO, Hollis built a multi-million dollar media company—all with a high school diploma and a Goggle search bar. While many books aim to inspire and motivate readers, “Girl Stop Apologizing” is designed with bootstraps for fulfilling a journey with a brave heart.
The book begins with a frank heart-to-heart talk from the author issued to women dulled by daily living who’ve lost sight of even the idea of a dream. In her signature style, Hollis leans over the shoulder of the reader, points out the peaks ahead and hands readers a refreshing drink of water, as she slaps them on the back, encouraging them to take their first steps.
Hollis releases women from the idea that they need permission or someone’s support to begin the journey they feel is wholly their own. Hollis shows us that our lives are our responsibility. Rather than settling for a life fraught with “some days” and “maybes,” the author shares her vision, assuring women that they are made for more and they can start the journey today.
Hollis outlines how to achieve lifelong goals by dismantling the lies we hold as truths, instructing women on untangling from assumptions that create repetitious cycles of inaction, and showing us how to take the first steps to freedom in which we can achieve more. She explains the struggles she felt as a working mom, always feeling guilty for wanting to work outside the home.
Her account reconciles her internal battle of trying to please her family and friends with their preconceived notion of how she should live her life, versus what Hollis really wanted for herself. With vulnerability, Hollis shares her struggles as an example of how to tackle deep-seeded internal battles that bind us to outcomes we never intended.
Hollis writes that deep introspection frequently reveals hearts writhing in the pain of shame or guilt. Citing research by author Brene Brown, Hollis agrees with Brown’s distinction that, “Guilt is feeling like you’ve done something wrong, but shame is feeling like you are wrong.”
Like a cool glass of water during a marathon, “Girl Stop Apologizing” brought refreshment and a new perspective to my life. I am fueled to press on and pursue my purpose with renewed vision. Hollis dismantles the daunting notion of achieving lofty goals, breaking the goals into manageable, approachable steps with a solid action plan. She will help readers create the lives they’ve always wanted.