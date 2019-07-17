“Giants of the Monsoon Forest,” is a well-researched, detailed account of elephants. The author concentrates on the threatened Asian elephants and touches briefly on African elephants that far outnumber their Asian cousins.
Asian elephants, called the “diligent giants,” are threatened by many forces. Paleontologists fear the elephant will become the “sixth great extinction.” The most prevalent threat is the deforestation of South and Southeast Asia. The threat of deforestation comes from building infrastructures of cities, roads, towns and farms.
For his engaging, story, the author ventures into the hill country of Asia and discovers tribes and clans utilizing elephants as well trained work animals.
Most of the world's teak comes from Asia; and jade, a gem, also is mined in this part of the world. The natural habitat of the elephants is the forest. When the forests are cleared and mined, this leaves little habitat for the elephants.
Elephants are trained work animals for these industries. That being said, the Asian elephants live much longer than those on preserves or in zoos. As odd as it sounds, the author argues that keeping the elephants as work animals may also save the species. Elephants also are used, the author informs us, as ferries for people escaping monsoons, and wars. They also are employed as military convoys.
Elephants are trained and handled by mahouts; these handlers usually stay with their elephants for the life of the animal. They are “freed” in the evening to re-enter and roam the forest. They often mate with elephants from other herds, which of course prevents inbreeding. The problem is that the elephants legs are loosely shackled so that they can’t go too far. In the morning, the mahouts go and find their elephants and begin the day’s work.
The author also addresses the interdependent relationship between man and beast. The elephant is a highly intelligent and intuitive animal, very often protecting his mahout from natural disasters. The elephant will sense not to travel a certain pass or bridge, seeming to have an innate sense that danger might occur—often this actually is the case.
The author concludes with possible solutions to preserving the elephants' way of life. One is to use a GPS in the evening instead of the shackles. He also believes, and rightly so, that the mahouts should have a voice at the various elephant conservation conferences held around the world.
While Shell’s writing is a little on the dry side and he sometimes digresses a bit, the information in his book certainly provides food for thought. “Giants of the Monsoon Forest,” is a thoughtful ecological and conservation work.