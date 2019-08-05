After the 1960 publication of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” (Nelle) Harper Lee went into near seclusion, publishing only a handful of articles and rarely granting interviews. Many readers are aware that less than a year after “Mockingbird” exploded onto the literary scene Lee accompanied her childhood friend Truman Capote to Holcomb, Kansas. There she assisted Capote in researching the murders that would serve as the basis for his 1966 non-fiction novel “In Cold Blood.”
But far fewer readers know that in 1977 Lee returned to her native Alabama to cover a murder trial and to uncover material that she hoped to turn into a book similar to Capote’s wildly profitable work.
In “Furious Hours” Casey Cep tells the story of Lee’s personal and professional successes and struggles before, during and after the publication of “Mockingbird.” Cep weaves together three narratives that attempt to shed light on Lee and her career.
In Part I, “The Reverend,” Cep tells the story of Willie Maxwell, an iterant charismatic preacher, thought by many to be a practitioner of voodoo. But he also was almost certainly a serial killer who purchased, unbeknownst to them, life insurance policies on family members, naming himself the beneficiary. Five of these people died under suspicious circumstances, including Maxwell’s stepdaughter Shirley Ann. It was at Shirley Ann’s funeral that Maxwell was shot three times in the head at close range. He died instantly.
Part II, “The Lawyer,” details the career of Tom Radney, a small-town Alabama attorney who had represented Willie Maxwell and who successfully defended the man accused of Maxwell’s murder. Lee attended that trial and paid the court recorder for a copy of the transcript that she presumably used as the skeleton for a book about the preacher. In the years following the trial Lee developed a cordial relationship with the attorney and he in turn provided large volumes of material about Maxwell, the murders, and the trial.
And in the final section, Part III, “The Writer,” Cep offers insights into Lee’s career. Born into an affluent family in small town Alabama, she attended the state university but dropped out to pursue life as a full-time writer. In the last years of her professional life she appears to have been working on a book about Maxwell, tentatively titled “The Reverend,” but other than an 8-page fragment no trace of the book has ever been found.
Readers who are interested in the life and work of Harper Lee will find a great deal of fascinating detail in Cep’s book. But those who wish to learn more about her later years and effort will come away frustrated, not because of failings on Cep’s part, but rather because at the time of her death Harper Lee’s literary estate was sealed, denying access to much detail about her later years and any writing of significance she might done in that time.