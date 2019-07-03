White supremacy has been a curse to the United States since the country’s founding. As old as The Three-Fifths Compromise reached by the state delegates during the 1787 Constitutional Convention and as new as today’s white supremacist rallies, the belief that white people are superior to people of other races has been a chronic disease fostering fear, division and riots in our nation.
Charles Lane’s biography of Hiram C. Whitley (1834-1919), second chief of the U.S. Secret Service, a division of the Treasury Department, follows Whitley’s short career with the government’s only intelligence agency at the time.
Whitley’s original job under the administration of President U.S. Grant was to apprehend the plethora of counterfeiters that surfaced after the Treasury Department began issuing paper currency. But, because the Southern states were refusing to accept the Reconstruction Acts of 1867 and the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution granting citizenship and voting rights to all men regardless of race, Whitley was soon given an additional assignment. His added job was to direct the Secret Service to enforce the Acts and the Amendments wherever illegal behavior was taking place.
Whitley organized a “semi-clandestine national police bureaucracy” with “its own system of rank and promotions, and full autonomy to recruit, pay, and supervise informants within the civilian population.” Detective and spy Whitley soon determined that the major target of this national police force was the Ku Klux Klan, an underground organization made up of white supremacists. The Klan refused to obey any Reconstruction laws. They believed their own status was threatened by citizenship and voting rights being extended to African-American men. The KKK organized tactics to stop the newly freed voters whom they feared would dramatically change southern politics. Whitley’s Secret Service operation set out to subvert the white terrorist organization.
Whitley’s verve for the job eventually got him into trouble. He was effective at extracting confessions from suspects with allure and malice, and he often used unethical and illegal methods to gather information. The author summarizes Whitley as “spymaster, organizer and supervisor of what amounted to a domestic antiterrorism unit within the Secret Service.”
Whitley used covert methods for the Washington Safe Burglary Case, a scheme designed to discredit the Democratic critic named Alexander Columbus. When this plan was botched, Whitley’s cruel and scandalous detective methods were exposed. The failed stealth operation revealed illegal criminal practices which led to the end of Whitley’s brief government career in mid-1874. He eventually moved to Emporia, Kansas, where he became a successful hotel owner and died, a forgotten man, in 1919.
However, to his credit, many of the legal undercover tactics invented by the practical Whitley are still being used in covert operations by the Central Intelligence Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to fight terrorism.
Lane’s deeply researched history describes this important era of the Secret Service in detail. He used government archival papers and newspaper accounts to help “Freedom’s Detective” give a picture of the Reconstruction Era including the horrendous terrorist acts of the KKK and the heroic, persistent, sometimes duplicitous efforts of the Secret Service.
Veteran journalist Lane’s secondary theme in this story is a cautionary tale about the use and abuse of covert action by the government in our own time. He points out the need to hold both criminals and political leaders accountable for all their decisions and actions.
I found this narrative lively and spine-tingling, but choppy and hard to follow at times. Lane alternately describes Whitley’s jump between his career fighting counterfeiting and his career fighting the KKK. Keeping the two accounts separate would have made for a more coherent read. In spite of this distraction, Lane has made an important contribution to Reconstruction Era history.