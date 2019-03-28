Stella Grant, the main character in “Five Feet Apart,” has CF, a deadly lung disease. Even with this pulling her down, Stella still keeps a happy face, her personal channel sending awareness out into the world. This page turner is by Rachel Lippincott, Mikki Daughtry, and Tobias Iaconis.
A straight up rule follower, Stella does everything in her power to stay safe. On the contrary, Will is a reckless boy who could care less about protecting himself from the outside world. He is everything that Stella needs to avoid.
Will doesn’t care about treatments and medicine; he wants adventure. All Will wants to do is get out of the hospital and live a little. He feels he’s already dying and that nothing can save him or his destroyed lungs. However a certain teenage girl might just be able to change his mind.
Stella and Will are each other's worst nightmare; they can’t even breathe on each other without risking death. They for sure can’t get within six feet of one another. With the cards stacked against them, Stella and Will plan to take back one foot. One foot can't hurt too much, can it?
“Five Feet Apart” had me laughing, smiling and crying. My parents gave me strange looks because of all the mixed emotions I had while reading this story. I normally don’t read books like this because I’m not one for romance, but I’m glad I gave this book a chance. It’s nice to imagine all the “what ifs” when you read a romance novel. I felt the romance was rushed, but it was still a fun relationship to follow.
I also appreciated the way the authors provided awareness about CF and the hardships the couple faced. Stella and Will are true fighters. The authors did an amazing job of portraying a serious subject while also keeping the story light. The end provided satisfaction for my heart. It was beautiful.