If you like mysterious and adventurous books that you can’t totally figure out until the end, than “Eventown” is for you.
The story begins with Elodee, her twin sister, Naomi, and their parents living in a town called Juniper, where it’s miserable, wet, and cold. Elodee and Naomi’s friends make fun of them and tease them. After a mysterious, tragic past in Juniper, the whole family is ready for a fresh start. So when Elodee’s mom gets a job in a place called Eventown, the family decides to move.
Everything in is wonderful. The weather is perfect, the houses are perfect, and even the ice cream is perfect! After a couple days in Eventown, Elodee’s family has to go to something called a Welcoming. When the family goes to The Welcoming Center, they see cake, balloons, and streamers! Elodee’s parents are the first go to to the Welcome, followed by Naomi and finally Elodee.
When Elodee follows the Welcomers, she enters a room called The Storytelling Room. Elodee sits down and listens to the Welcomers’ directions. She must tell the Welcomers six of her most precious stories. She must tell her most embarrassing moment, most angry moment, most heartbreaking moment, most fearful moment, most lonely moment and most joyful moment.
Elodee tells them her most fearful moment and when she is done, she feels it lift out of her heart. The same thing happens when she tells her most embarrassing moment and most heartbreaking moment. Elodee begins telling her most angry moment, but all the sudden there is a knock at the door. It’s Naomi.
After a few minutes, the Welcomers tell Elodee that they will have to finish her welcoming a different day. Elodee and Naomi head home to their perfect house in their perfect town.
Why is Eventown perfect? What is the purpose of a Welcoming? All readers’ questions will be answered after reading this dramatic book. I liked “Eventown” because it was dramatic, touching, and mysterious. This book is a must-read!