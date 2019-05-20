Today we welcome a new reviewer, Annie Snider, a fifth grade student at South Point Elementary School. Annie says she loves to read fantasy, science fiction and thrillers. She hopes writing for the blog will help her “learn to be a better writer.”
“Endling: the First,” by Katherine Applegate, is a thrilling book filled with adventure and excitement. It's a great sequel to Applegate’s first book in the series, “Endling: the Last.”
“Endling: the First” is set in a fantasy world with three kingdoms, Marsony, Dreyland, and Nedarra. The main character is Byx, a dairne.
A dairne is a dog-like creature that speaks the common tongue. They also have glisers that help them glide. Byx is still a pup and was the runt of the liter.
In this story Byx continues her quest to find more of her kind, more dairnes and bring them to Karah, a friend of Byx’s to help stop the war that is coming and restore peace.
The people of the three kingdoms are fighting for freedom from the Murdano and Kazar Sg’drit. Byx is traveling with three allies, Tobble, Byx’s beloved friend and brave dairne, Maxyn, and Sabito, a loyal raptidon.
If you love adventure and fantasy you will love “Endling: the First.