"Dealing in Dreams” by Lilliam Rivera, is a young adult dystopian novel in which females rule the world. In Mega city, girls run the fierce crews and girls have the power. It’s a hard life full of violence and throw downs.
Chief Rocka is the leader of the LMCs. She longs for a home in the fancy towers where she no longer has to look behind her for fear of a crew killing her. To make her dream come true she must risk her life and the lives of those she loves to go across the border in search of a legendary crew that’s threatening the towers.
As Chief Rocka draws ever closer to her dream, she starts to lose sight of the things that are really important to her. Mired in disillusionment will she ultimately fail, or will she, with the help of her crew, see the darkness that lurks. Will she eventually discover that home is not where you live, but where your heart is?
“Dealing in Dreams” is a surrealistic, crazy book that has hidden meaning, which is cool because most young adult fiction books are just fun reads. The author takes readers into a world that's not too far removed from our own to teach lessons about the importance of family and love.
Chief Rocka has a tough, violent demeanor, but as the book progresses so does her love for her family and friends. Rocka has a lot of learning and changing to do, and it's amazing to see her character develop.
Even with a slow start, this story ended up being a remarkable adventure. I recommend it to lovers of dystopian novels but even if that’s not your preferred genre, don’t overlook giving this one a try. You’ll fall in love with Rocka and her crew as they fight the odds and darkness of the world.