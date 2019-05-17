“Daniel’s Good Day” is a happy story with vibrant illustrations by Micha Archer about a little boy who’s going to see his grandmother. Daniel lives in a busy area and knows many in his neighborhood. Each person he meets on his walk tells him to “Have a good day.”
This gets Daniel thinking, and as he strolls along he asks people what makes a good day good for them. For Mrs. Sanchez, up a ladder, it’s “When skies are clear so I can paint.” For Emma, off to the park with a kite, a good day must have a “steady wind.”
An elderly couple tells Daniel a good day is being “in the park with a bench in the shade,” while a nanny with three unhappy children hopes her day includes “A long nap for the babies.”
From a gardener hoping for “Bees on flowers,” and a mail carrier wishing for “wagging tails,” each person’s idea of a good day is as unique as the person being asked the question.
When Daniel reaches his grandmother’s house, she tells Daniel “a hug” from him makes her day good. Then the two walk back to Daniel’s, and see the exact people Daniel saw on his way to his grandmother’s all spending their day as they envisioned.
“Daniel’s Good Day” is sure to launch a discussion about what makes a good day for your young reader, and for grandparents too.