On Earth Day not everything green, or yellow, is a welcome sight. Many will feel the main character’s pain in “Dandy,” the cover showing a crazed lion glaring at a dandelion erupting in his lawn, his daughter peeking out of his golden mane with a joy-filled expression.
There’s a power struggle underway in this picture book by Ame Dyckman, a relatable read-aloud illustrated by Charles Santoso.
Dandy tends his pristine, hedge-rowed lawn, as do his neighbors, a bunch of wild animals. Lawn mowed and trimmed, Dandy looks out the window at his glorious handiwork, but “Daddy spied something scary in his perfect lawn. He ran for his clippers . . . ”
His daughter “Sweetie” is tending a dandelion; watering the flower she names Charlotte, dubbing it her “best friend.”
Bedlam ensues as the pages turn, Daddy hoping “his friends wouldn’t notice.”
Forget that: monkey screams, “A weed,” hippo snorts, “It’ll take over the yard” and giraffe gives Dandy the evil eye, admonishing him with “You KNOW what you have to do.”
Dandy gets inventive as he tries to rid his yard of the sunny-faced interloper without Sweetie discovering his ploys. And though he turns jungle-animal-nuts, a twist at the end proves daddies will stoop to any means to keep their little girls happy, no matter what species they belong to.
Ages 4-8.