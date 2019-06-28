Cannibalism in contemporary cultures is typically associated with a mental disorder or an act of desperation, but biology professor Bill Schutt examines the subject with a light touch and summarizes research on cannibalism in tadpoles, spiders, polar bears, chimpanzees and humans. His breezy style is likely to make reading about the bloody details associated with eating entrails and human placenta meat more palatable to readers.
In his previous book, “Dark Banquet,” Schutt cataloged animals that feed on blood. In this book he investigates whether the traditional taboos about cannibalism are innate or have derived from culture and circumstances, especially climate changes.
One example of his careful research describes the cannibalism practiced in China during the Yuan Dynasty. Members of high society frequently dined on people. One of the references Schutt cites contained 13 pages of Chinese recipes for roasting, baking or boiling human flesh. Epicurean cannibalism was still popular in China until the late 1960s when the Cultural Revolution ended the practice.
“Cannibalism: A Perfectly Natural History” presents one startling story after another. Schutt demonstrates how profoundly cannibalism is woven into history and literature. He gives many examples: the Donner party who survived starvation by practicing cannibalism; the New Guinea Highlanders whose tradition of eating the brains of deceased relatives was the cause of kuru, a deadly neurological disease; Europeans who, “routinely consumed human blood, bones, skin, guts and body parts” as recently as the early 1900s.
Anthropophagous activity, or “feeding on human flesh,” occurs when the animal population is overcrowded, during times of starvation, for medical purposes, to capture spirits and to dispose of the dead.
Baby black lace-weaver spiderlings consume their mothers. The larvae of elephant mosquitoes eat other larvae and pupae. Ninety-five per cent of animals are spineless and cannibalism is the rule, not the exception, among invertebrates. Cannibalism occurs in every class of vertebrates, from “fish to mammals.” The author reveals one surprising example of this behavior after another. Sand tiger sharks cannibalize each other in utero and the banana slug munches on the male’s genitals after sex for reasons scientists have yet to uncover.
Dr. Schutt specializes in anatomy, evolution, and the behavior of bats. His research draws on ancient texts, academic journals and interviews with biologists and anthropologists. He also reports personal field experiences.
Toward the end of the book Schutt reports on mothers who eat placenta. New mothers claim it raises their energy and breast milk quantity and levels off their hormones. One Dallas woman, hearing of Schutt’s research, invited him to her home where he ate some of her placenta.
Schutt’s research concludes that cannibalism is not a bizarre phenomenon, but a perfectly natural evolutionary behavior based on stress, and the need for reproduction and survival. He looks ahead and wonders as global climate change causes famine, disease and overcrowding, if there may be a greater incidence of cannibalism in many more species.
I was drawn to this book because of its cover and a longtime scholarly interest in sociology and anthropology. The cover depicts a toad consuming a fellow toad, providing a vivid hint of the book’s natural history contents. I found it fascinating and also somewhat enlightening because Schutt’s research indicates that cannibalism in Homo sapiens is no more unusual than other species.
Schutt skillfully applies science, speculation, history and humor to a subject that both attracts and repels. In the spirit of Schutt’s sometimes humorous style I would add that, if you find yourself attending a dinner party where discussion of the current political situation gets really uncomfortable, you could lighten the conversation by mentioning that you are reading this book. This will undoubtedly change the tone of the conversation.
Bill Schutt is a professor of biology at Long Island University Post and a research associate in residence at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill is publisher of this 332-page book, which contains many illustrative prints.