In the teen novel, “Call It What You Want,” by Brigid Kemmerer, the main character Rob was once the most popular boy in school. He was a star lacrosse player and the guy everyone wanted to be. But ever since his father was caught stealing money from half the people in the community, Rob has become a social outcast who everyone hates. Instead of strutting through the halls being noticed by everyone, Rob now hides in the shadows hoping no one can see him.
Megan is a brilliant girl who succumbed to pressure on her SAT. She went from the smart kid to the kid no one trusts due to her cheating on the test. Then her sister comes home pregnant and adds another secret to her life that slowly destroys Megan from the inside out.
Rob and Megan will have to let their walls crumble in order to survive the trials they are weathering. Their coming together will show them what true friendship is and that nothing is how it really seems.
I absolutely devoured this book. From the heartbreaking plot, to the very human characters, the author has created an outstanding novel that pulls you every which way.
The contrast was beautiful as it presented the story of a cop’s daughter and a criminal's son. I also loved the theme that one mistake doesn’t define you. Throughout this book both Rob and Megan made mistakes. But come to realize that a mistake doesn’t misshape who they are as a whole.
You won’t regret “Nothing Is How It Seems,” a complex story. It will make you question whether doing bad things for a good reason is bad or good.