Karen Kingsbury has created a world revolving around the adult lives of the Baxter family in her famed novels, but her latest book is written about the childhood of the Baxter kids. The five children are the main voice of this book.
The story begins just before Valentine’s Day among classroom celebrations and expressions of affections among classmates. The older girls, Brooke, Kari, and Ashley, are in different grades and, based on their ages, they experience the holiday differently. This first interaction in the novel shows how the girls bring their experiences home to share their hopes, frustrations, anxiety and joy with each other.
As the school year carries on, spring and soccer season begins. Starting with try outs and team assignments, the girls begin to see their own strengths and the strengths of one another, some of which don’t involve soccer. This experience, like many others in the book, gives insights into how a child’s mind works to process experiences. The Baxter family models healthy behavior as they work through situations; the children are taught how to use their initial reactions to situations to reveal core truths about various circumstances.
At home, the siblings often retreat to their tree house to talk things over, creating a sacred area to meet. The walls of the tree house are colored with notes and markings they have added through the years of living in their home in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The tree house serves as their retreat when their father announces that the family will soon be moving far away to Bloomington, Indiana for his new job. Upon the announcement, their world seems to be spinning out of control as they consider what it will be like to leave the only home they have known, to leave their friends and their school behind. Each child expresses their own anxiety about the move and changes to their family.
Showing forethought, their mother and father plan a family vacation to help them to retreat and process all the changes their family will experience in the coming months. Their encounters with each other in a different setting, along with their interactions with another vacationing family, help them to understand and prepare for the coming changes.
Kingsbury’s story honors values like respect for each other and of parents, whole hearted efforts to try difficult things, and how to have brave topics of conversations. Each family member aims to work out experiences and their feelings by wrestling with their own uncertainty and assumptions. This eventually brings them closer. The family models how to “show up” for conversations and talk through feelings.
Our family enjoyed listening to the audio book together en route to a spring break trip in the car. We found that Kingsbury’s insight into the mind of children, including how they think and process information, provided an environment to talk about how the characters felt and what fueled their actions. The story provided many moments to pause and talk about what was happening in the story to consider how we would feel and respond in that same situation.
Looking closely into the lives of any family can be messy and complicated, but the Baxters share life together in a way that is refreshing in our modern world. The way they engage with each other, versus escaping or ignoring, minimizing or overlooking each other, is refreshing. It spurred our family to press on and share experiences with each other knowing the immediate family unit is the strongest when it is together.