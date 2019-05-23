Immunology is a relative newcomer to the world of scientific exploration. The first description of the immune response came in the late 19th century when the Russian biologist Metchnikov observed a microscopic cellular reaction when foreign materials were introduced into starfish larvae, work that earned him the 1908 Nobel Prize. The science of immunology grew rapidly through the 20th century, followed closely by its clinical application. Immune therapy has become a major component in the care of cancer and numerous other diseases.
In his book, “An Elegant Defense: The Extraordinary New Science of the Immune System,” “New York Times” reporter Matt Richtel uses the case histories of four people, one of them a close friend from high school, as a framework upon which to build his account of the study of the immune system and its application to human medicine. Richtel describes the growth of this field and suggests the role it might play in health care in years to come.
Richtel calls living organisms “festivals” with billions of players, each with its own agenda and goals. The immune system is the law enforcement agency. Its task is to keep the festival running harmoniously without overstating its authority. Richtel describes the multiple actors and their roles in this system and details how these actors and their roles were discovered. Along the way he introduces the reader to a handful of the scientists and clinicians who have contributed to the current science of immunology.
The immune system is extraordinarily complex, playing multiple roles in the maintenance and preservation of all life. Understanding of its structure and function has expanded exponentially since Metchnikov’s first observations, yet it is clear that this science is still in its early stages. The immense complexity and subtlety of the system makes it difficult to describe in non-technical terms to a lay audience, but Richtel largely succeeds.
The lives of the four patients serve to demonstrate how suppression or amplification of the immune system can be either the cause or the treatment of human disease. By weaving their histories into the book he humanizes what could have become a deeply technical piece of writing—from time to time he pauses to ask, “Are you still with me?”
For readers who wish to learn more about the study and application of immunology Richtel’s book will be a moderately challenging, yet entertaining and a worthwhile read.