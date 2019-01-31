“An Anonymous Girl,” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, is a dark psychological thriller full of twists and suspense. It is a story of deceit, jealousy and obsession.
Jessica (Jess) Farris is a 28-year-old freelance make-up artist in New York City living paycheck to paycheck. She overhears one of her clients talking about skipping out on a study on morality and ethics that she signed up for.
The study pays $500 for answering a questionnaire. Jess is eager to earn extra cash so she finagles her way into completing the questionnaire, “Seeking women ages 18-32 to participate in a study on ethics and morality. Generous compensation. Anonymity guaranteed.
Jess thinks that she will simply take the questionnaire, collect the money and be gone. But she is skeptical when she sees that she is the only one in a classroom with a laptop. She isn’t prepared for the type of questions she is given, the first being “Could you tell a lie without feeling guilty?” Each question grows more intense.
Readers learn the study is the work of Dr. Shields, who is calculating, manipulative,and has a secret agenda. The chapters alternate between Jess and Dr. Shields who has Jess participating in real life situations where she is told how to dress and what to say.
Jess realizes that Dr. Shields is underhanded, and soon finds herself caught in a web of deceit and jealousy. Dr. Shields’s obsessions may soon prove deadly.
This psychological thriller is a page-turner full of twists and mind games that often lead you in the wrong direction. You find yourself involved in the story and asking: what is Dr. Shields motive? Who do I trust? Who do I believe? How will Jess get out of the tangled web? Readers will feel the tension as Jess struggles to uncover the truth and figure out how to outsmart Dr. Shields.
Fans of psychological thrillers like “Gone Girl” or “Girl on the Train,” will love this fast paced book.